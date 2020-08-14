Ministry Of Railways Sets Up Foot-operated Hand Wash KIOSK At Bengaluru Station

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, people have been coming up with ingenious inventions to ensure safety and one such idea was recently introduced by the Indian Railways. While taking to Twitter, the Ministry of Railways shared pictures of their newly installed ‘foot-operated hand wash KIOSK’. The Railway authorities informed that the KIOSK, which has been designed keeping the COVID-19 precautions in mind, has been installed at the KSR Bengaluru station of South Western Railway.

In the pictures, one can see that the KIOSK has a sign on it which reads, “Touch-free hand wash”. The newly installed KIOSK comprises four basins and each one has a tap of water and a soap dispenser attached to it. At the bottom of the basin, one can see two pedals, stepping on one will make the tap run and the other is for the soap.

Our Safety is in our hands!



Foot operated Handwash KIOSK designed keeping in mind COVID precautions, installed at KSR Bengaluru station of South Western Railway. pic.twitter.com/pHpw2Wu2Q4 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 13, 2020

MOR praised for the ‘good initiative’

Since shared, the tweet has garnered nearly 2,500 likes. Several internet users praised the Ministry of Railways fro their innovative idea. While one internet user wrote, “I appreciate it thanks for railway and try to apply on every station all over India as soon as possible,” another said, “Good initiative by MOR to secure our brother and sister life in this pandemic”. A third user said, “Very happy to see the precautions taken by IRCTC”.

