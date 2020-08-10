Union Minister Piyush Goyal Inaugurates Railway Museum In Hubballi Via Video Conferencing

Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Sunday, August 9 inaugurated the Railway Museum at Hubli, Karnataka via video conferencing.

According to the reports, the virtual event was also attended by Minister of State of Railways, Suresh Angadi, along with other dignitaries and senior officials. As per the reports, the museum is first of its kind in North Karnataka and second in South Western Railway after the historic Rail Museum at Mysuru.

Chugging into the Past: Indian Railways will be dedicating the Railway Museum at Hubballi in Karanataka to the nation at 4:30 pm today. pic.twitter.com/jKjpSAU82K — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 9, 2020

New Rail Museum inaugurated

As per reports, Piyush Goyal said, "Railways has an emotional connect with all of us. Railways has played an important role in our lives and has been witness to our personal journeys of life in different phases."

The Railway Minister said, "Museum is a monument of tribute to that extraordinary change. Moving into a post Covid era would also see many changes. The museum will help in sensitizing society about shared history and culture. It will tell us about our roots and our foundations. We must preserve memories and legacy."

He further added that the Railways is now fully electrified and 100 percent green. He said that Indian Railways is heading towards becoming a world-class passenger and freight services organisation, and will continue to change and transform. "Legacy will continue to be great and would require to be constantly preserved," said Piyush Goyal.

According to the Ministry of Railways press release, Pralhad Joshi thanked Piyush Goyal for the new museum and the Indian Railways for running 229 Shramik trains from the region. He also conveyed his thanks to Indian Railways for undertaking renovation of Hubballi Railway Station.

As per reports, Pralhad Joshi said that Hubballi is an important Railway junction historically and the museum will become another prominent tourist destination in the region.

As per the release, the museum sports a grand arch at the entrance embellished with emblems of forerunners of South Western Railway, that served this region. It also includes narrow gauge locomotives (train engines) which are prime tourist attractions.

