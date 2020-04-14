More Recoveries Than New COVID-19 Cases In Jammu & Kashmir On April 14

On Tuesday, Jammu & Kashmir government spokesperson, Rohit Kansal took to Twitter and stated that only eight new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Union Territory in the last 24 hours and 14 patients had recovered from the disease. The new cases include 6 from Kashmir and 2 from the Jammu division. All the 14 patients who had recovered are from Kashmir. The total number of cases in J&K now stands at 278.

Moreover, Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Samir Mattoo said that an aggressive sampling process has been launched in all the districts across Kashmir division stating that the directorate was aiming to take 800 samples per day.

“The process will provide a big relief to the COVID-19 patients and we will also be able to provide rapid response in their treatment,” Dr Mattoo said.

He said that after Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) trained 157 lab technicians from all Valley districts, the sample collection across the province has risen significantly in the last five days.

“It has enormously decreased the burden of shifting of suspects to CD hospital and SKIMS for testing,” he said, adding “Special Collection booths have been set up for the safety of healthcare workers wherein trained technicians with proper protection suits scientifically take the samples, preserve them and send them in COVID-19 designated ambulances for testing.”

J&K Government helpline

Meanwhile, the government established a dedicated helpline/helpdesk that will look after all the issues, grievances, complaints and other matters related to COVID-19, particularly in the Kashmir division. The facility was set up on the directions of the Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Baseer Ahmad Khan, who is overall in-charge of coronavirus control efforts in Kashmir, in his office which will address all the COVID-19 related matters on priority.

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Tuesday intensified fumigation process in municipal areas. Teams of SMC were seen in the downtown area of Srinagar city. The teams have been provided with special uniform and equipments to make the process effective.

“These are special drives that are now being carried out on a daily basis,” said one of the SMC officials, who overlooks the fumigation process in some municipal areas.

(Image: PTI)