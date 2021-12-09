Mortal Remains Of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat & 12 Others Killed In IAF Chopper Crash Reach Palam

Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J Super Hercules carrying the mortal remains of those killed in the Coonoor's chopper crash arrived from Sulur at Palam Airbase on Thursday. The mortal remains of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other slain braveheart wrapped in tricolour were laid at the airbase, and senior officers and their family members teary-eyed, paid their last tributes.

Mortal remains of the slain bravehearts from the Chopper crash laid at Palam Airport after being flown from Sulur Airbase



Various dignitaries are expected to arrive to pay their last tributes. The schedule of the same are as follows:-

President Ram Nath Kovind will pay tribute at 9:15 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tribute at 9:05 pm

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay tribute at 8:50 pm

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt will pay tribute at 8:42 pm

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will pay tribute at 8:45 pm

Chief of Army Staff MM Naravane will pay tribute at 8:39 pm

Chief of Navy Staff R. Hari Kumar will pay tribute at 8:36 pm

Chief of Air Staff Vivek Ram Chaudhari will pay tribute at 8:33 pm

Details of last rites

It is pertinent to mention here that so far, positive identification of only three mortal remains has been done which includes that of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and Brig LS Lidder. Their mortal remains will be released to the next of kin for final rites as desired by respective families.

The last rites of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and Brig LS Lidder will take place at Brar Square cemetery on December 10. The last rites will most likely be attended by President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Ministers. They are expected to reach by afternoon while the last rites of General Bipin Rawat and his wife are tentatively scheduled to take place at 2 pm on Friday. Meanwhile, Brig LS Lidder's last rites are scheduled to take place at 9:15 AM on December 10.

Mortal remains of the remaining people killed in the crash will be kept at the Mortuary of Army Base Hospital till the completion of positive identification formalities with the assistance of close family members in addition to scientific measures. Thereafter, they will be released to the next of kin.

Appropriate military funerals of all deceased are being planned and coordinated in close consultation with close family members," Indian Army said in a release.