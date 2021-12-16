The mortal remains of Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed to his injuries post the fatal IAF chopper crash, was brought to Bhopal on Thursday for last respects ahead of his funeral on Friday. Before reaching Bhopal, his mortal remains were taken to Yelahanka Air Force Base in Bengaluru where the IAF military officials paid tribute.

IAF officials and Madhya Pradesh ministers laid wreaths to pay tribute to Group Captain Varun Singh at Bhopal Airport. Soon after the mortal remains arrived, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated, "After consulting with his family, a decision will be taken regarding renaming any institute or installing a statue of him. A government job and Rs 1 crore will also be given to the family."

Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the IAF helicopter crash that killed 13 people in Coonoor passed away on Wednesday, December 15, after a week-long battle for his life. On December 9, he was transferred from the Military Hospital in Wellington to the Command Hospital in Bengaluru in critical, but stable condition.

How did the IAF chopper crash happen?

CDS General Bipin Rawat was on his way to Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington, Tamil Nadu, to address the student officers, along with his wife and the other Army personnel on December 8. The Mi-17 V5 aircraft carrying the personnel crashed in the forest area of the Coonoor, leaving 13 dead. All communications with the chopper were lost just before the tragic crash. Group captain Varun Singh had emerged as the sole survivor of the disastrous incident, however, he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, December 16.

The helicopter crash had claimed the life of India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh, and nine other Armed Forces personnel and staff members.

The funeral procession of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat left his official residence for the last rites at the Brar Square crematorium in the Delhi Cantonment on Friday, December 10. He was laid to rest with full honours in a funeral prepared by his Regiment 5/11 Gorkha Rifles.

