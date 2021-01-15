MoS Choubey Slams Vaccine Politics, Says 'don't Disrespect Hardwork Of Scientists'

MoS Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Friday slammed the Opposition for indulging in politics over the COVID-19 vaccine, asking them to not 'disrespect' the hard work of the scientists. Calling attempts to discredit the vaccine, 'shameful', Choubey urged the Opposition to remove their 'Italy-made specs' and see things clearly.

"Whatever good things happen in the country, they want to oppose it, they want to oppose Modi. The kind of politics that is happening, should not happen over vaccines. It is shameful, people will never forgive those who are indulging in such kind of politics. There are other platforms and times to carry out such politics. Our India-made vaccine is being launched at such a low price, don't disrespect the scientists who have done hard work in bringing it out. They are wearing Italy-made specs, the opposition needs to wear Made in India specs to see everything clearly," said Ashwini Kumar Choubey.

Opposition fearmongers over COVID-19 vaccine

After Subject Expert Committee (SEC)'s nod to Covishield and Covaxin, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said "I will not get vaccinated - that too on BJP's vaccine (Coronavirus), as I don't trust it," at a press conference in Lucknow. Thereafter, party member Ashutosh Sinha came forward with an even more bizarre claim saying that vaccines can "make someone impotent". In the latest, Samajwadi Party leader IP Singh fearmongered saying that the vaccine would 'kill the poor' in the country.

Congress leaders like Shashi Tharoor and Jairam Ramesh have also questioned the vaccine asking why Covaxin was approved with Phase-3 trials still underway. On this, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria had clarified that Covaxin has only been approved as a 'backup' in case there is a surge in the cases, keeping in mind the UK and Africa variant.

Yesterday, slamming the vaccine politics ahead of the nationwide drive on January 16, 49 top doctors and scientists from the medical fraternity issued a statement urging the citizens of the country to 'reject' such reprehensible utterances.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the world's biggest vaccination drive virtually on January 16. The first phase of vaccination will be free and the Centre will bear the cost of vaccines which will be injected to 3 crore frontline warriors.

