Sushil Modi Slams Opposition Over Vaccine Politics: 'Engaged In Spreading Misinformation'

Slamming the Opposition for their 'vaccine politics', former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Modi on Sunday blamed the opposition for spreading misinformation over the COVID-19 vaccine, urging people to reject this false perception.

"Some members of the opposition are engaged in spreading misinformation as regards vaccination. Nobody should be successful in such efforts of propaganda against COVID vaccine," Sushil Modi said at a party meeting. "We should be able to remove this false perception. I urge the media not to give priority to such news," he added.

Opposition's vaccine politics

After Subject Expert Committee (SEC)'s nod to Covisheiled and Covaxin, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said "I will not get vaccinated - that too on BJP's vaccine (COVID-19), as I don't trust it," at a press conference in Lucknow. Thereafter, party member Ashutosh Sinha came forward with an even more bizarre claim saying that vaccines can "make someone impotent"'.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders like Shashi Tharoor and Jairam Ramesh have questioned why Covaxin has been approved while Phase-3 trials are still underway with the government modifying 'internationally accepted protocols'. On this AIIMS Director, Randeep Guleria had clarified that Covaxin has only been approved as a 'backup' in case there is a surge in the cases, keeping in mind the UK and Africa variant.

Meanwhile, the Centre is all set to kickstart the COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16 across India. As per the Union Government, priority will be given to nearly 3 crore healthcare and frontline workers in the vaccination drive, who would be inoculated first before the vaccine is made available to the general public.

(with inputs from ANI)