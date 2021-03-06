MoS Finance Says High-level Committee To Look Into Cryptocurrency, Welcomes Citizens' View

Minister for State and Finance Affairs Anurag Thakur on Saturday stated that the government has formed a High-Level Inter Ministerial Committee to look into cryptocurrency. On the basis of the committee's report, the government may present a legislative proposal, he added. This comes amid reports of rising presence of bitcoins and other forms of virtual currencies in India.

Acknowledging that blockchain is the new emerging technology and cryptocurrency is a form of digital currency, the MoS outlined that there is a need to evaluate, explore and encourage new ideas with an open mind.

"The government welcomes innovation and new technology and PM Modi is a strong advocate of embracing technology in various aspects," he added while answering a query related to cryptocurrency during an event in Punjab.

Elaborating on the High-Level Inter-Ministerial Committee, he said that the government would take a decision on the basis of recommendations provided by the committee, and the legislative proposal, if any. He also welcomed the suggestions and views of the citizens regarding the issue.

Finance Minister on Cryptocurrency

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also shared her opinion on Cryptocurrency. She said that the Centre will be holding deliberations with the Reserve Bank of India and the cabinet members, and only then take a decision in this matter. She hinted that the government may not choose to go for a complete ban, which seems like a good news for the cryptocurrency stakeholders in the country.

While pointing out that the government is not well-versed with the new technology, the Finance Minister added, "A lot of mixed messages are coming from the world. The world is moving fast with technology, and we cannot pretend that we do not want it.

Legislation on Crypotocurrency

The Crypotocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 is slated for introduction, consideration and passing. The bill intends to create a facilitative framework for an official digital currency issued by the RBI, and to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India.

In 2018, India's central bank had barred banks and other financial institutions from facilitating transactions involving cryptocurrencies.

(Inputs from ANI)

