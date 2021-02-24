'Rahul Gandhi Lacked Commitment To His Constituency, Chased Out Of North': Anurag Thakur

Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "North versus South politics" remark, Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said the former's complacency and lack of commitment is the reason why he was chased out of his constituency in the North.

"Your complacency and lack of commitment to your constituency is the reason you were chased out. Please stop being so confused. The North remembers. India is one," said Thakur.

Addressing a public meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi had stirred controversy by speaking against the North Indian population, in an attempt to woo the audience in the southern state of Kerala.

Rahul Gandhi said, "My experience now since I have been an MP, I have also got to understand the wisdom of people of Kerala. For the first 15 years, I was an MP in the north. I had got used to a different type of politics. For me, coming to Kerala was very refreshing because suddenly I found that people are interested in issues and not just superficially but going into detail in the issues."

Rahul Gandhi's "divisive politics"

Gandhi, the Wayanad MP since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, has been the MP from Amethi for 15 years. Attacking the Congress leader for indulging in "North vs South politics", BJP national President JP Nadda said Gandhi's "divide and rule politics won't work" in the country.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also took a jibe at the Congress leader by stating that Rahul Gandhi has now decided to make Southern India also Congress-free.

Taking to Twitter, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Rahul ji has now taken the initiative to make South India 'Congress-free'. This is a different kind of north vs south politics he indulges in, which neither I nor you can understand. For us, the whole of India is one."

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju asked the Wayanad MP not to abuse North Indians, as the people of Amethi had given enough chances to him and his entire family.

Recently, the Congress leader was ridiculed for his demand for a Ministry of Fisheries at the Centre when there existed one already. On February 23, Rahul Gandhi slammed BJP-led Central government and LDF government in Kerala, saying that his party will come up with the "people's manifesto" for the forthcoming assembly, which will reflect the voice of the residents of the state.

Kerala will go for assembly elections in April-May this year.

(With inputs from agency)