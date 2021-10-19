MoS Health Visits SII, Conveys Gratitude For Playing Key Role In COVID Vaccination Drive

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar on Tuesday marked her presence at the Serum Institute of India in Pune and expressed her gratitude to the organisation for playing an indispensable role in the COVID vaccination drive in the country.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Pawar wrote, "Today I visited serum Institute of India, Pune, one of the prominent manufacturers of vaccines headed by Adar Poonawalla. Conveyed my gratitude for playing a crucial role in the COVID vaccination campaign in India especially...[sic]."

Today I visited serum Institute of India, Pune, one of the prominent manufacturer of Vaccines headed by Shri. @adarpoonawalla. Conveyed my gratitude for playing a crucial role in Covid vaccination campaign in India especially ...



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/rOkOssrLHv — Dr.Bharati Pravin Pawar (@DrBharatippawar) October 19, 2021

Pawar hails PM Modi leadership for achieving 100 cr vaccination milestone

The Union Minister's visit to the biopharmaceutical company comes at a time when the country is set to touch the 100 cr vaccination mark. "We are on the way to achieving hundred crore vaccination of our citizens under the able leadership of our PM Narendra Modi," Pawar added.

when we are on the way of achieving hundred crore vaccination of our citizens under the able leadership of our Hon’ble PM Shri. @narendramodi ji.@mansukhmandviya



(2/2) — Dr.Bharati Pravin Pawar (@DrBharatippawar) October 19, 2021

Notably, India's vaccination campaign was launched on January 16, 2021. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed that his cumulative COVID vaccine coverage crossed the 99 crore mark on Tuesday. Meanwhile, on Monday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan reviewed the progress of COVID vaccination with Health Secretaries and National Health Mission MDs of states and UTs, through video conferencing.

Union Health Secretary urges states, UTs to get their population vaccinated

Bhushan highlighted that the country is on the verge of administering a billion doses. He congratulated states and UTs for their effort to vaccinate the majority of the citizens. The Union Health Secretary also urged the eligible population, who have not yet received their second dose, to get it administered at the earliest. States and Union Territories were urged to focus on the second dose of the COVID vaccine in the meeting.

The Health Department stated that it has circulated several SOPs over the past year for foreign travel and that it is in the process of evaluating the guidelines in consultation with all stakeholders including the Ministry of Home Affairs, Bureau of immigration, Ministry of Civil Aviation, and the Ministry of External Affairs. States and UTS were also requested to share their suggestion or feedback.

Earlier, the Serum Institute of India (SII) had set a target to supply almost 21.50 crore doses in October as the Centre eyes procuring 27-28 crore vaccines this month, said a report by ANI. The announcement is considered significant as the Adar Poonawalla-owned SII has supplied more than 78 crore doses of its Covishield vaccine ever since the vaccination drive began in India.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: @DR.BHARATIPAWAR/Twitter)