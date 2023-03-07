MoS Meenakashi Lekhi Rolls Out The Carpet Of Colours As Foreign Delegates Celebrate Holi

The Holi Mahotsav 2023, was held in Delhi on Monday and hosted by India's Minister of State for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi. It was attended by diplomats and foreign delegates and other guests in colourful spirits. Delegation from various countries could be seen grooving to the tunes of Bollywood music at the event organised by the MEA.

Meenakashi Lekhi stated during the programme that the G20 is currently underway and that everyone is looking to India for solutions to certain challenging issues. “Holi is the victory of good over evil and that is the message for today as well,” continued Lekhi. The MoS took to Twitter to share the colourful moments of the event.

She tweeted "Happy to celebrate the festival of colours with the Diplomatic Corps today at Holi Mahotsav 2023 in New Delhi. The cultural programme showcased the festivities and cultural heritage of India & gave an insight into the diverse holi celebrations from around the country."

Brendan Ward, Ireland’s Ambassador to India said, ”Holi is one of the most famous of many festivals of India. It is celebrated around the world. It is a popular festival now in Ireland, especially among the Indian students at the university. In the context of India’s G20 Presidency, it is an opportunity for India to showcase its culture in the wider world.”

Lekhi, in another tweet, said, "Some more pictures of the festivities. Appreciated the enthusiasm of the Ambassadors and diplomats as we celebrated the festival of colours with great zeal."

The celebrations come against the backdrop of the recently concluded G20 Foreign Minister Meeting (FMM) and the Raisina Dialogue which happened in India's capital, New Delhi.

'Holi is about overcoming evil' says Danish Ambassador Freddy Svane

Freddy Svane, Denmark’s Ambassador to India said, “It is the most colourful and joyful of all festivals in India. It’s about colour, and joy, it’s about overcoming evil. The Indian G20 Presidency is the first of its kind for India and India is taking the G20 Presidency, some steps ahead because it is also about showing what India culturally and as a nation can offer to this world. So, it’s not about Make in India but about Make India and G20 is a fantastic opportunity for India. India is a game-changer and a pacesetter for other nations.”

Adam Burakowski, Poland’s Ambassador to India said, “We always celebrate with our family. It is a festival of colours, joy and all the positive things. We follow the works of India’s G20 Presidency. We see India is growing all over the world and G20 is one of the signs about India’s growth.”

'Important to keep culture and tradition alive' says Czech Ambassador

It was Eliska Zigova's first Holi and she described it as a vibrant and happy event. Zigova is the ambassador of the Czech Republic to India. “It is important to keep culture and tradition alive. Regarding G20 Presidency I congratulate India and for the events that happened,” Zigova added.

Diana Mickeviceine, Lithuania’s Ambassador to India said, “I think it is going to be a very loud celebration and this year with G20 Presidency it becomes even louder because the whole world is following India. We certainly wish for it to be a successful Presidency.”

Notably, Holi is observed nationwide for two days each year. Nonetheless, all of the events' preparations begin a week in advance. Importantly, India will host the G20 summit this September.

