MoS Muraleedharan Calls On Top Leadership In Guatemala, Jamaica, Bahamas On A 5 Day Visit

V Muraleedharan, the Minister of State (MoS), Ministry of External Affairs, is set to pay a visit to Guatemala, Jamaica and The Bahamas from July 5-10, the External Affairs Ministry (EAM) informed on July 3. Marking his first visit to these countries while holding the office.

During the visit, he will call on the top leadership and meet with the Foreign Ministers of respective countries. An EAM release stated that MoS Muraleedharan's visit to Guatemala (July 5-6) is a follow-up on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu's visit in May 2018. He will also meet Minister of Finance in Guatemala Juan Alberto Fuentes and interact with the Indian as well as business communities including members and Head of Chambers of Commerce & Industry.

The meeting is intended to boost investments in a bid to enhance bilateral trade (currently US$ 309.86 million). Notably, Guatemala is the Pro-tempore President of Central American Integration System (SICA) with which India has established engagement and mechanisms. The Central America Integration System has been the economic and political organisation of Central American states since 1993.

MoS V Muraleedharan's visit to Jamaica & The Bahamas

MoS is visiting Jamaica from July 7-8, marking a visit by an Indian Minister to Jamaica in four years. Interestingly, he will also inaugurate the bust of Mahatama Gandhi at May Pen city and visit the old Harbour Bay where first Indians landed 175 years ago. While doing so, he will meet with a wide "cross-section of the Jamaican society comprising business leaders and Indian community members", the press release informed.



His visit to The Bahamas is scheduled for July 9-10, where he will hold official meetings with the Bahamian society comprising of business leaders and interact with Indian community too.

"The visit of MoS will provide an opportunity for reviewing the progress in our bilateral ties and further strengthening of our multifaceted relationship with all the three countries, including in SICA and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM)," the EAM stated.

India's relations with Jamaica and The Bahamas have been cordial and based on democracy where they support each other's candidatures too.

(With ANI inputs)