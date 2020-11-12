MOS Shripad Naik Launches 5th Scorpene-class Submarine 'INS Vagir' From Mazagon Dock

In yet another boost for the Indian Navy, Minister of State Defence Shripad Naik via video conferencing on Thursday launched Indian Navy's 5th Scorpene class submarine, named 'INS Vagir'. INS Vagir was launched in the Arabian sea waters at Mumbai's Mazagon Dock. This submarine is part of the six Kalvari-class submarines being built in India.

#WATCH Maharashtra: MoS Defence Shripad Naik launches 5th scorpene class submarine 'Vagir' of Project 75 in Arabian sea waters at Mazagaon Dock, Mumbai through video conferencing. pic.twitter.com/EdK8JWqGKP — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

Maharashtra: MoS Defence Shripad Naik launches 5th scorpene class submarine 'Vagir' of Project 75 in Arabian sea waters at Mazagaon Dock in Mumbai through video conferencing pic.twitter.com/LAWAVudqTW — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

INS Vagir has been designed by French naval defence and energy company DCNS. INS Kalvari, which is the first of the six Scorpene-class submarines, was launched in 2017. After this, submarines Khanderi, Karanj and Vela were launched. These indigenously designed submarines which are being built as a part of Indian Navy's Project-75 can undertake missions like anti-surface warfare, intelligence warfare, mine laying and area surveillance.

The government has unveiled a number of policy initiatives in the last few months with an aim to boost domestic defence production. On August 9, the defence minister announced that India will stop the import of 101 weapons and military platforms like transport aircraft, light combat helicopters, conventional submarines, cruise missiles and sonar systems by 2024.

In a related development, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) identified 108 military systems and subsystems like navigation radars, tank transporters and missile canisters for the domestic industry to design, develop and manufacture.

