Mountaineer Anurag Maloo’s Condition Improving, But He Is Not Out Of Danger, Says Brother

Indian mountaineer Anurag Maloo's health condition has shown some signs of improvements, but he is not out of danger, his brother said on Tuesday, nearly a fortnight after he was found alive by rescuers on Nepal's Mount Annapurna.

Anurag, 34, a resident of Kishangarh in Rajasthan, went missing in mid-April after he fell from around 6,000 meters while descending from Camp III. Mount Annapurna is the 10th highest mountain in the world.

He was found alive in a deep crevasse at some 5800-metre altitude on April 20 after three days of continuous search by a team of rescuers.

He was rushed to Manipal Hospital in Pokhara and then airlifted to Kathmandu for further treatment.

"Anurag’s health condition is gradually improving, but he is not out of danger,” his brother Ashish Maloo told PTI, quoting doctors involved in the treatment.

He is currently undergoing treatment at the Medicity Hospital in Lalitpur near Kathmandu.

Anurag is undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital, Ashish said.

Anurag has slightly moved his body, he said, without much elaborating.

He is on a mission to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres and the seven highest points in all seven continents to create awareness and drive action towards achieving the UN Global Goals.

He has been awarded REX Karam -- Veer Chakra and became the 2041 Antarctic Youth Ambassador from India.