MP-bound SpiceJet Plane Returns To Delhi Post Air Pressure Issue; 2nd Incident In 12 Hrs

A Jabalpur-bound SpiceJet Q400 aircraft had to return to Delhi after issues were observed in Cabin pressure on Sunday, June 19. As per ANI, after taking off for Jabalpur, during the initial climb, the crew observed cabin pressure differential was not building up along with a rise in cabin altitude.

The aircraft was levelled off at 6000 ft, but the pressurisation was not regained. Thereafter, the pilot in control decided to return to Delhi, where the aircraft landed safely. This is the second instance in the last 12 hours that a SpiceJet Flight had to turn around.

Second instance in 12 hours

Earlier on June 19, a Delhi-bound SpiceJet aircraft made an emergency landing in Patna right after take-off. In an official statement, the aircraft carrier company said that on take-off, during rotation, the cockpit crew suspected a bird hit Engine 1.

As a precautionary measure and as per SOP, the Captain, Monica Khanna, shut down the affected engine and decided to return to Patna. The Air Traffic Controller (ATC) was apprised about the same. The aircraft with 185 passengers (including two infants) and six crew members (two pilots and four cabin crew) landed safely at Patna.

The chief of flight operations of the air carrier company, Gurcharan Arora lauded the pilots for handling the situation.