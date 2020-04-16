Shivraj Chouhan Orders Probe Into Bhopal COVID-19 Spread As 90 State Officials Test +ve

Cracking down on the rampant spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), CM Shivraj Chouhan, on Thursday, said that a probe has been initiated to find how 2 IAS officers led to 90 state health officials in Bhopal testing positive. He added that as of March 23 - the day Chouhan was sworn as Chief Minister, there were no testing labs. He added that since then, the government had set up several labs and 1200 samples were being tested each day.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India receives 5 lakh anti-body test kits; tally reaches 12759

Chouhan orders probe into Bhopal COVID spread

He added that Indore which has seen 701 cases has been divided into 11 zones and 3.9 lakh people have been screened till date. 196 cases have been reported in Bhopal (90 state health officials). Currently, the state's tally is at 1115 with 53 deaths.

COVID-19: Madhya Pradesh's tally soars to 562 as state grapples without a Health Minister

COVID-19 task force set up

Chouhan who is currently heading a one-man cabinet, appointed a COVID-19 task force with 21 other MLAs. The task force is headed by former health minister Tulsi Silawat from the Kamal Nath cabinet and a Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalist. The government has sealed off 15 districts in addition to the three major cities Bhopal, Ujjain, and Indore - which have already been sealed. Previously, the state government also invoked the Essential Services Management Act (ESMA) in the state with immediate effect to combat COVID-19 to ensure essential supplies and services are operational during this crisis.

Coronavirus hotspot districts in Madhya Pradesh: List of contamination zones

32 state officials test positive

On April 7, 32 health officials tested positive in the office building of Madhya Pradesh Directorate of Health Services in Bhopal. While the source of the COVID-19 outbreak is unknown, reports state that Principal Secretary of the State Public Health and Family Welfare Department, Deputy Directors, Additional Directors, and other officers have tested positive. Reports state that the health officials had attended a meeting to fight COVID-19, spreading the virus - which has now affected 90 officials. The state Human rights commission has written to the state secretary for the lapse in protocol.

The Chinese Culpability: Of unregulated Wet Markets, history of lab leaks and cover-ups