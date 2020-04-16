Coronavirus Hotspot Districts In Madhya Pradesh: List Of Contamination Zones

The nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3, 2020. The Indian government is taking all the measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus and over 170 districts have been listed as hotspots where the spread of the virus is high. These 170 areas have been completely locked down and people are not allowed to leave their houses. These areas have been sealed off and heavy surveillance is being done there. Thes 170 districts have been divided into 3 different types of hotspots; they are districts with smaller clusters of positive patients, districts with large outbreaks, and non-hotspots where there are fewer or no reported cases. Here is a list of all the coronavirus hotspot districts in Madhya Pradesh.

Coronavirus hotspot districts in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh as a district has recorded over 987 cases to date. Out of these, 64 people have recovered and been discharged. Madhya Pradesh has also had 53 people losing their life due to COVID-19. There are 6 districts which have been listed as coronavirus hotspot districts in Madhya Pradesh. Here are a few steps which Madhya Pradesh Government has taken to curb the spread.

प्रदेशवासियों की जीवन रक्षा सरकार का एक मात्र लक्ष्य है, इसे लेकर पूरी सजगता,सतर्कता,सक्रियता से प्रयास जारी हैं।



कोरोना से लड़ाई के लिए मध्यप्रदेश सरकार ने IITT फार्मूला बनाया है



I- Identification

I- Isolation

T- Testing

T- Treatment



हम लड़ेंगे, लड़कर जीतेंगे#MPFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/kn6pzyPNJA — CMO Madhya Pradesh (@CMMadhyaPradesh) April 14, 2020

Latest information on the virus according to the Ministry of Health Madhya Pradesh

Coronavirus hotspot districts in Madhya Pradesh: Districts with large outbreaks

Indore, Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

Khargone, Madhya Pradesh

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh

Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh

Coronavirus hotspot districts in Madhya Pradesh: Districts with smaller clusters

Morena, Madhya Pradesh

Data Source – Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as on 16 April 2020, 02:00 GMT+5:30 and Ministry of Health of Madhya Pradesh as on 15 April 2020, 08:00 GMT+5:30