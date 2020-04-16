Coronavirus Hotspot Districts In Madhya Pradesh: List Of Contamination Zones

Quick links:
The nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3, 2020. The Indian government is taking all the measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus and over 170 districts have been listed as hotspots where the spread of the virus is high. These 170 areas have been completely locked down and people are not allowed to leave their houses. These areas have been sealed off and heavy surveillance is being done there. Thes 170 districts have been divided into 3 different types of hotspots; they are districts with smaller clusters of positive patients, districts with large outbreaks, and non-hotspots where there are fewer or no reported cases. Here is a list of all the coronavirus hotspot districts in Madhya Pradesh.
Read Also| Migrant Workers Leave On Motorbikes From Tamil Nadu Amid Covid Lockdown, Stopped By Police
Madhya Pradesh as a district has recorded over 987 cases to date. Out of these, 64 people have recovered and been discharged. Madhya Pradesh has also had 53 people losing their life due to COVID-19. There are 6 districts which have been listed as coronavirus hotspot districts in Madhya Pradesh. Here are a few steps which Madhya Pradesh Government has taken to curb the spread.
प्रदेशवासियों की जीवन रक्षा सरकार का एक मात्र लक्ष्य है, इसे लेकर पूरी सजगता,सतर्कता,सक्रियता से प्रयास जारी हैं।— CMO Madhya Pradesh (@CMMadhyaPradesh) April 14, 2020
कोरोना से लड़ाई के लिए मध्यप्रदेश सरकार ने IITT फार्मूला बनाया है
I- Identification
I- Isolation
T- Testing
T- Treatment
हम लड़ेंगे, लड़कर जीतेंगे#MPFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/kn6pzyPNJA
यही जीवटता— Jansampark MP (@JansamparkMP) April 16, 2020
यही सोच
यही ज़िद
यही जुनून
हमें कोरोना से जिताएगा। जब इंसानियत पर संकट आए तब तकलीफें भूलकर जो मदद के लिये हाथ आगे बढ़ाते हैं वही हैं असली #CoronaWarriors
इनके निःस्वार्थ सेवा भाव को अनंत प्रणाम#MPFightsCorona #MPCoronaYodhha https://t.co/hDiPkuDJ6p
कोरोना से प्रदेशवासियों की जीवन रक्षा सरकार की सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकता है।— CMO Madhya Pradesh (@CMMadhyaPradesh) April 16, 2020
खंडवा के हमारे #CoronaWarriors कंटेन्मेंट एरिया में घर-घर जाकर नवीन तकनीक का इस्तेमाल कर सार्थक एप के माध्यम से संक्रमण रोकने के लिए सर्वे कर रहे हैं।
साथ दीजिये, इस लड़ाई में सहयोग कीजिये#MPFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/0lmwCf1Lu4
#Thoughtoftheday #ThursdayThoughts #ThursdayMotivation #COVID19 #IndiaFightsCorona #MPFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/g7VJAbPnXx— Office of Shivraj (@OfficeofSSC) April 16, 2020
नोवल कोरोना वायरस #COVID19— Ministry of Health, MP (@healthminmp) April 15, 2020
मीडिया बुलेटिन 15 अप्रैल 2020
शाम 6 बजे तक अद्यतन#MPFightsCorona#JansamparkMP pic.twitter.com/Oe30Y7H2Ql
Read Also| Kerala Man Forced To Carry Ailing Father On Foot After Covid Lockdown Stops Autorickshaw
Read Also| WATCH: Red-zone Madurai Village Violates Covid Lockdown, Holds Crowded Funeral For A Bull
Read Also| After Shameful Moradabad Attack, Health Department To Halt Door-to-door Checkup: Sources