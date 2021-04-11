MP Doctor Resigns After Cong MLA Yells At Him After Patients Death; CM Calls It 'shameful'

A senior doctor in Madhya Pradesh submitted his resignation after several Congress leaders, including former minister PC Sharma, allegedly misbehaved with him following the death of a patient at JP Hospital in Bhopal. Taking cognizance of the incident, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday expressed disappointment over the 'shameful' episode and appealed to people to boost the morale of doctors instead of demoralizing them. He also said that the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be handled without cooperation.

'Shameful...'

While speaking to the media, CM Chouhan said, "It is very shameful that some people mistreated the doctors and hospital staff, thereby creating a ruckus at Bhopal's JP Hospital. No person has any right to mistreat our doctors. Due to today's incident, a senior doctor of JP Hospital was left extremely distressed and handed over his resignation. We are living in a civilized society. At this time, when there is a need to stand together, such a situation is neither in the public interest nor with this attitude COVID-19 can be tackled."

"The incident that took place today, affects the morale of our doctors, paramedical staff, and people associated with medical services who are engaged in working day and night for our welfare. I appeal again, to all the people, to be decent and responsible citizens, instead of mistreating doctors and demoralizing them", Chouhan added.

Madhya Pradesh CM further said, "Our COVID-19 warriors are constantly putting their lives at stake. They are working to serve humanity. I myself have appealed many times that all of us should unite, rise above politics and cooperate with all of them and boost their morale, so that, they serve the society in a better way."

Dr. Yogendra Shrivastava resigns

A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, allegedly showed Congress leaders PC Sharma and Yogendra Chouhan purportedly shouting at Dr. Yogendra Shrivastava, the doctor who resigned.

Confirming the resignation, JP hospital civil surgeon Dr. Rakesh Shrivastava was quoted by PTI saying, "Our senior doctor Yogendra Shrivastava has resigned after some politicians misbehaved with him. A patient in a critical condition was admitted to the trauma ward this morning. Dr. Yogendra told his family his condition was too critical. During treatment, he died, following which some politicians misbehaved with the doctor."

However, PC Sharma, the former minister who allegedly misbehaved with the doctor, in his defense said, "A supporter of mine spoke loudly to the doctor following which I apologized to him. A patient of my constituency died this afternoon. In such circumstances won't a sensitive person get angry? A poor patient is being asked to go to a private hospital, nobody is talking about this."

Soon after the incident, MP CM Shivraj tweeted, "Saddened by the incident, a senior doctor has resigned. We live in a civilized society and right now it is the time to stand together. Creating furor was neither in public good nor right in the fight against COVID-19."

