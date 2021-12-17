MP: FIR Against 2 For Making Derogatory Remarks On Late CDS Bipin Rawat On WhatsApp Groups

An FIR has been registered by the Ratlam police in Madhya Pradesh against two people for making objectionable remarks over the death of India's first CDS General Bipin Rawat on Thursday. Reportedly, a person who shared the derogatory post in a WhatsApp group has been roped in the case along with the admin of the particular group under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 153 (B) (imputations prejudicial to national integration) and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace).

The FIR was filed after an unnamed complainant, possibly a member of the group reached out to the police regarding the same. "In a WhatsApp group named 'Mera Bharat Mahan' someone posted objectionable comments against CDS Bipin Rawat to disturb the integrity and peace of the nation. I (complainant) also submit the screenshots of those messages", the FIR reads.

This is not the first time that controversial posts on the late CDS Rawat have circulated and come under the radar of the police. Earlier this week, a case was registered in Mangaluru after two Facebook accounts were reported sharing controversial posts on CDS Rawat. The complaint claimed that the posts were reportedly celebrating the death of the late CDS.

Also, instructions were given by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for filing an FIR against the offenders for promoting hate messages in this regard.

On the same day, another man identified as Firoz Diwan was also arrested by the police for passing derogatory remarks in a Facebook post. An FIR was filed at the Bharuch rural police station and he was arrested last Friday.

India's first CDS general Bipin Rawat and 13 others killed in IAF helicopter crash

The tragic accident which took place on December 8 claimed the lives of General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 12 others who were on board. The sole survivor in the crash, Air Force group captain Varun Singh was being treated in the hospital but he also succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

The military helicopter crashed shortly after it took off from the Sulur Air Force base for Wellington in the Nilgiris hills where he was scheduled to visit the Defence Services Staff College for addressing the faculty and the students.

Image: PTI