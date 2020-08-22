Madhya Pradesh: High-level Meeting Held Over Heavy Rain, CM Issues Directions To Officials

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Saturday, had held a high-level conference in the wake of heavy rainfalls that the state had been facing. The Chief Minister said that he has issued all the necessary directions to monitor the relief work.

"Necessary directions, to monitor and carry out rescue operations, have been issued," added the CM of Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, heavy rainfalls, within the Western part of the state had seen some of the districts getting inundated.

"Excessive amount of rains, in districts such as Bhopal, Indore and Sehore had seen sudden floods within the river," said officials, in an interview with the PTI.

Most roads, in the capital city, had been flooded, following the heavy rains within the state.

"More than 100 areas, had complained of waterlogging within the city," said Sajid Khan, assistant fire officer of Bhopal City, in an interview with the PTI.

"In the state capital of Bhopal, a 24x7 control room would be monitoring the situation throughout the state. Further, every district would be having control rooms, which shall help in extending assistance to any of the affected areas immediately," further added the CM.

Teams of State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) are garrisoned in all of the districts.

"Rainfall is a matter of happiness as Madhya Pradesh received less rainfall this year. There are some problems associated with the rainfall as well. Almost all our dams in the state are nearing their capacity. As a result, there is waterlogging in some low-lying areas," Shivraj Singh Chauhan added in an interview with ANI.

Chauhan, in an interview with the ANI, had also mentioned that "authorities have been directed to coordinate with each other, and release water from the dams if required."

"All district collectors have been directed to keep an eye on the situation and take people living in low lying areas to relief camps in case of waterlogging. Directions have also been issued to make arrangements at relief camps in view of the COVID-19 pandemic," further added Madhya Pradesh CM.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Madhya Pradesh, as of Saturday, had a total of 10928 active cases and 1185 deaths.

(With Inputs From ANI and PTI)

(Image Credits: ANI)