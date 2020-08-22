Ganesh Chaturthi: Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Rajkummar Rao Extend Wishes

Even the ongoing pandemic could not stop the people to celebrate the joyous occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi with great zeal and enthusiasm with their loved ones. To mark the special day, several Bollywood stars are sharing pictures of welcoming Lord Ganpati at home to kick start the festive fervor in them. Celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, and Rahkummar Rao shared their wishes on their respective social media handles while giving a glimpse of the celebrations at home.

Bollywood celebs extend Ganesh Chaturthi wishes

Sonakshi Sinha who has been brushing up her artistic skills amid the lockdown shared a video on Instagram where she gave a glimpse of the Ganpati painting that she made. In the video, the actress can be seen painting the idol on the canvas with the help of a scale. While captioning the creative post, she wrote, “Happy Ganesh Chathurthi!!! From me and my homemade Bappa.” Actress Jacqueline Fernandez was the first one to pour in his love for the painting created by the actress.

Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak girl, Madhuri Dixit shared a collage of pictures from her previous Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home with family. In one of the pictures, she can be seen sitting with her husband Dr. Sriram Nene while offering payers while the rest of the pictures shows the Kalank actress posing with the Ganpati idol while praying for good health. Extending her wishes, Madhuri wrote that Bappa's arrival will be a little different this year as we fight through the pandemic. She further wrote that she is remembering moments from previous years' celebrations with friends, family & on sets.

à¤—à¤£à¤ªà¤¤à¥€ à¤¬à¤¾à¤ªà¥à¤ªà¤¾ à¤®à¥‹à¤°à¤¯à¤¾ âœ¨

Bappa's arrival will be a little different this year as we fight through the pandemic. I'm remembering moments from previous years' celebrations with friends, family & on sets.Wish you all a very blessed #GaneshChaturthi. Celebrate responsibly & stay safeðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/jh6rSiV6sn — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 22, 2020

Meanwhile, actor Rajkummar Rao also picked a unique way to welcome lord Ganpati this Ganesh Chaturthi. The Made in China actor shared the picture with his homemade Lord Ganpati idol and explained that he made Ganpati with wheat flour and turmeric and also expressed of making one at home this year.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone. Sending prayers and peace. Home made Ganpati with wheat flour and turmeric. It’s such an amazing feeling to make our own Ganpati at home this year.

Ganpati Bappa Morya#EcoFriendlyGanpati. pic.twitter.com/KnyOExk20r — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) August 22, 2020

Apart from the above-mentioned stars, scores of other celebrities also extended their best wishes on the special occasion on social media. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol were a few to name who extended wishes with throwback pictures from previous year celebrations.

