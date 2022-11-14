MP: Man Ends Life By Jumping Before Speeding Train, Son Dies In Bid To Save Him

A man allegedly committed suicide by standing in front of a running train, while his 19-year-old son was killed while trying to save him near Bhind railway station in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

Initial investigation suggests that the man, Hari Singh Narvariya (55) who lives close to the station, ran towards the railway track to end his life following a tiff in his family.

When his son Munnesh saw his father standing in the middle of the track, he rushed to save him, but both of them were run over by the train, Railway Protection Force (RPF) inspector Ajay Kumar Meena told PTI.

Police have registered a case and launched a probe into the incident, he said.

Image: Representative/PTI

