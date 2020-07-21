MP Police Forms Panel To Decide Who Will Get ₹5 Lakh Bounty On Vikas Dubey By UP Police

Days after Gangster Vikas Dubey's encounter, a three-member panel has been formed by Madhya Pradesh police to determine who deserves the 5 lakh bounty that was placed on Dubey by the Uttar Pradesh Police. Dubey was arrested on July 9 from the Mahakal temple premises in Ujjain and was killed in an encounter on July 10.

As per reports, there are several claimants for the reward, including one who sells puja material and flowers at the Mahakal temple and security guards of the temple. The committee that will make the final decision comprises of Rupesh Dwivedi SP of Ujjain City, Amrendra Singh, SP of Ujjain Rural, and an additional SP rank officer. As per reports, the committee has said that there will be at least one civilian, a guard and Police personnel who made the arrest possible and they are working to finalize the same.

Supreme Court on Vikas Dubey encounter

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to consider adding a former apex court judge and a retired police officer in the inquiry committee which is probing the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey. The top court also said it was "appalled" that the gangster got bail despite so many cases against him. A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, hearing a batch of pleas seeking court-monitored probe into the encounters of Dubey and his alleged associates, told the Uttar Pradesh government that they have to “uphold rule of law”. “You as a state have to uphold the rule of law. It is your duty to do so,” the top court said. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Uttar Pradesh, sought some time to take instruction and get back to the court on the issue.

Dubey's encounter

Eight policemen, including DSP Devendra Mishra, were martyred in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur when they were going to arrest Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops shortly after midnight on July 3. Dubey was killed in an encounter in the morning of July 10 when a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot in Bhauti area, the police had said. Prior to Dubey's encounter, five of his alleged associates were killed in separate encounters.

