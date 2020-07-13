Vikas Dubey Encounter: Uttar Pradesh HC Dimisses Petition Filed Against State Govt

A day before the Supreme Court's hearing in the Vikas Dubey encounter case, the Uttar Pradesh High Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed against the state government in connection with the gangster's encounter. The Lucknow Bench dismissed the petition after Additional Advocate General Vinod Shahi stated that that the government has formed an enquiry commission and an SIT has also be formed to probe the case. The apex court is set to hear a plea pertaining to the matter on Tuesday.

In another update, Thane district court on Monday, granted 4-day transit remand to UP police of two of Vikas Dubey's aides who were earlier nabbed by Maharashtra ATS on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Arvind alias Guddan Trivedi and his driver Sonu Tiwari.

UP govt constitutes inquiry commission

On Sunday, the Yogi Adityanath-led administration constituted a one-member commission to probe the Vikas Dubey case. Justice SK Aggarwal has been named in the commission which is expected to investigate the brutal killing of the 8 police personnel on the intervening night of July 2, the death of Dubey's associates and the encounter of the dreaded gangster. The Commission has been directed to submit a report within two months.

Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy has also been formed to probe the matter. ADG Hariram Sharma and DIG J Ravindra Gaur have been named as members of the special team.

Vikas Dubey shot dead

Just a day after his arrest in Madhya Pradesh on July 9, gangster Vikas Dubey was handed over to the Uttar Pradesh STF and was on his way back to Kanpur. However, the history-sheeter was gunned down by the police on the way as he attempted to flee after the car turned turtle. As per Kanpur Police, the gangster attempted to flee and snatched the weapon of a Policeman, after which he was shot dead in the retaliatory firing. Kanpur IG Mohit Agarwal confirmed that he was declared dead as he was brought to the hospital.

Uttar Pradesh STF released a statement on the encounter mentioning that he was being brought to Kanpur in a government vehicle, the STF noted that the problem arose when a herd of cattle suddenly came on the road. To avert any untoward incident, the driver of the vehicle who was tired after a long journey, took a sharp turn which resulted in the accident. The note then stated that Dubey attempted to flee as 4 policemen were injured and snatched a pistol from one of the injured personnel.

