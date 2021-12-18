MP Sees 21 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Over 4.72 Lakh Vaccine Doses Given In Day

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,93,474 on Saturday with the addition of 21 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,529, an official said.

The discharge of 16 people from hospitals took the recovery count in MP to 7,82,765, leaving the state with 180 active cases, he said.

With 60,463 samples being examined, the number of coronavirus tests in the state went up to 2,29,20,475. the official added.

An release said 9,79,75,372 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 4,72,398 on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 7,93,474, new cases 21, death toll 10,529, recovered 7,82,765, active cases 180, number of tests so far 2,29,20,475.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)