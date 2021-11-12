MP Sees 9 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Over 3.86 Lakh Given Vaccine Doses

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,92,945 on Friday with the addition of nine cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,524, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 7,82,347 after 11 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with 74 active cases, he said.

With 60,880 swab samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,08,72,443, the official added.

A release said 7,46,99,361 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 3,86,890 on Friday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,945, new cases 9, death toll 10,524 (no change), recovered 7,82,347, active cases 74, number of tests so far 2,08,72,443.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)