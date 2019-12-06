Disappointed Thief Calls Homeowner Miser As He Returns Empty-handed

After a thief failed to find enough cash and valuables, he left a surprising note at a Government Bungalow in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district. According to reports, the note read that the homeowner was such a miser that they got nothing from his house. The thieves barged into the Bungalow of Parvesh Soni, an executive engineer in the RES Department of Madhya Pradesh, located in the Adarsh Nageen Nagar. At the time of the robbery, Soni was not home. His bungalow lies adjacent to a judge and a joint collector in Adarsh Nageen Nagar.

Written in Hindi: "Bahut Kanjoos hai rey tu, khidki todne ki mehnat bhi nahi mili, raat kharab ho gayi (You are a miser, I did not even get a reward for breaking in through the window, my night was spoilt)" the note has become talk of the town.

The note was written in the officer's diary

Soni reportedly works in the rural engineering department. His servants received the note left by the thief on December 5 morning and informed the Police. MP Police told the media that they found that all the cupboards and closets had been forcefully opened. There were also clothes and other daily use items left scattered around, they added. The note was written in the house owner's diary which was on a small coffee table lying open. The news has been going viral on social media. Take a look at some of the reactions.

Burglar leaves note in Tamil Nadu

A similar incident was reported in Tamil Nadu in August this year. A burglar had reportedly broken into a grocery shop in Neyveli in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district by removing the roof tiles. He was disappointed to see the cash chest empty and decided to leave a feedback note for the owner. In his note, he complained about the empty cash chest in the note and mentioned how upsetting it was that he had to risk his life for the theft but leave empty-handed.

