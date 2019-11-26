MP Woman Delivers ‘rare Conjoined Twins’ With Two Heads, Three Hands

A first-time mother fainted in shock after giving birth to a baby with two heads and three hands in Vidhisha, Madhya Pradesh. Later, the parents, Jaswant Singh Ahirwar, 25, and his wife Babita Ahirwar, 21, vowed to take care of the child. Both mother and baby are currently healthy but doctors said that the survival rate for such babies and leading a normal life is dismal.

The couple got married about one and a half years ago and were told after Babita’s sonography in 35th month of her pregnancy that they were going to have twins. But they were not expecting their child to have two heads. According to the doctors, such cases are a result of the fetus not developing properly in the womb but the condition occurs one in a million.

Read: Odisha: Surgery That Separated Conjoined Twins Features In Limca Books Of Records

Not enough money

Jaswant said that he and his wife were shocked when they saw the baby. He said that they were happy to have two kids after the ultrasound report came out but they didn’t know it would be one baby with two heads. The twins are under observation around the clock and would be referred to an advance hospital for further treatment.

Dr Surendra Sonkar, child specialist at the district hospital, said that they will take expert opinions from Bhopal and Delhi as they have performed the operation on such child. The father said that he will raise the baby but he doesn’t have money for such operations. Jaswant added that he will take the child to a better hospital if the government helps him.

Read: Patna Conjoined Twins Now Hold Individual Voting Rights, Will Be Allowed To Cast Vote By Turns

Successful surgery

In 2017, a successful craniopagus surgery was performed on conjoined twins from Odisha's Kandhamal district at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. It made to the Limca book of records as it was first craniopagus surgery in India headed by neurosurgeons Prof Ashok Kumar Mahapatra and Dr Deepak Kumar Gupta with a team of 125 doctors and paramedical staff.

Read: WWE News: Vince McMahon Sends A Heartfelt Tweet To The Bella Twins On Their Birthday

Read: Pregnant Lisa Haydon Posts Stunning Picture, Atul Kasbekar Says, 'Twins I Hope Lee'