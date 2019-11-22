WWE News: Vince McMahon Sends A Heartfelt Tweet To The Bella Twins On Their Birthday

Former WWE Divas 'The Bella Twins' turned 36 on Thursday, November 21. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon posted a tweet to wish the former Divas, praising them for their success till now. The Bella Twins were a significant part in the WWE Women’s category. They made their WWE debut way back in 2008. The Bella Twins received a heartfelt wish on Twitter from WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

From WWE Superstars to reality television sensations to innovative entrepreneurs. Happy birthday, Nikki & Brie @BellaTwins! pic.twitter.com/2xVPVLpRBB — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) November 21, 2019

The Bella Twins were the WWE mainstays for the several years, excluding a brief split in 2012-13. They were part of several WrestleMania events in history. The notable one being their match against AJ Lee and Paige at WrestleMania 31 for a tag team match. They lost that match to their arch-rivals.

History of The Bella Twins

The Twin WWE superstars garnered fame and fans with their participation on Total Divas. Later on, they started their own show named Total Bellas. One of the Bella Twins - Brie Bella is married to the former World Champion Daniel Bryan. On the other hand, Nikki Bella was in a relationship with Movie actor and 16-time World Champion John Cena. The WWE veteran proposed Nikki Bella in the middle of the ring at Wrestlemania 36. However, she broke up with Cena recently. Also, The Bella Twins started their own podcast recently.

