MP Woman Issues Apology After Her Dance Video From Mahakal Temple Receives Criticism

A woman from Indore shot a video herself dancing on a Bollywood song on the premises of Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. After receiving criticism on social media platforms, she issued a video statement for her actions which she claimed was not liked by the temple's priest and Hindu outfits.

Moolchand Junwal, Mahakaleshwar temple assistant administrator, on Sunday said that the video was recorded in the Omkareshwar temple situated inside the premises of the famous Lord Shiva temple.

“The woman, identified as Manisha Roshan, later sought an apology for her actions and deleted all her videos from social media platforms,” Junwal said adding that a complaint was sent to Mahakal police station but the woman submitted an apology letter to police as well. Meanwhile, the police station in charge Munendra Gautam said that no official complaint has been received.

In the viral clip, the woman, donning a saree, can be seen lip-syncing on "Rag Rag Mein Is Tarah Tu Samane Laga" song from the movie Chori Chori Chupke Chupke starring Salman Khan, Rani Mukherjee and Preity Zinta.

'Intention was not to hurt anyone'

In an apology video, the woman said, "I had shot a video in the temple at Ujjain which was not liked by priests and Hindu outfits and they raised objections over it. My intention was not to hurt anyone… I apologise for it and keep it in mind that any of my actions don't hurt the sentiments of anyone in future.”

Netizens criticised the woman's actions. "When the use of mobile phones is not allowed inside the temple then how this video was made," one user said on Facebook. Another demanded strict action against the woman.

This is not the first time that such an incident has taken place inside the temple premises. Last month, Chhattarpur Police gad booked, a woman, whose video of dancing on Bollywood song outside a temple in the city went viral on social media. Later, she apologised for her actions. The woman, identified as Arti Sahu, an Instagram influence, also deleted the videos from her profile.

"I regret and seek apology from people if my videos hurt their sentiments. It was not my intention," Sahu said while informing that she used to earn money from making reels, which she used to buy medicines for her father who is a heart patient.

(With PTI inputs)

(Image: ANI)