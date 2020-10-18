Anand Mahindra Claps For High-wire MSETCL Daredevils & Prays For Their Safety In New Post

Mahindra Group's Chairman Anand Mahindra on Sunday promised to mindful of the MSETCL workers who take high risks to restore the disrupted electricity supply, after watching a video of workers clinging on wires at great heights to resolve a line fault near Khandala.

Mahindra was referring to a video shared by Maharashtra Information Center, New Delhi's deputy director Dayanand Kamble, which showed a worker resolving a fault in the high-tension transmission line which gets the power to Mumbai city.

"I will think about and pray for the safety of these high-wire daredevils before complaining again," Mahindra wrote while retweeting the video on Saturday.

I will think about & pray for the safety of these high-wire daredevils before complaining again...👍🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/XcoxO4AD7j — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 17, 2020

The 55-second video, shot on a clear day in the ghats of the Khandala region, shows a worker sliding down a wire, possibly to reach the exact spot of the fault. Tweeting the video, Kamble said this is the fourth day of the operation undertaken by the state-run MSETCL to resolve the fault in the transmission line, which was a major reason for the power outage experienced in Mumbai on Monday.

#Mumbai's power was cut off on Monday. The main reason for this was the channel in Khandala Ghat. There was a big breakdown and the channel was broken. MSEB employees have been working tirelessly for four days in a row...HATS..OFF.. pic.twitter.com/WfUwNWPkhI — Dayanand Kamble (@dayakamPR) October 17, 2020

Grid failure causes power outage in Mumbai

Earlier this week, Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company's (MSETCL) chairman and MD Dinesh Waghmare said that a wire cable carrying power from Talegaon near Pune had "physically snapped" leading to the massive outage. He had mentioned that the region in which the fault occurred is mountainous and hostile for approach, hence the problem could not be resolved immediately. This caused three other lines getting shut or tripped, which led to grid failure.

The MSETCL and private sector Tata Power have been blaming each other for the power outage which took more than 14 hours to resolve. MSETCL says the islanding system could not be triggered because Tata's generation started very late, while Tata has blamed the cascading tripping of circuits.

