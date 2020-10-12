Mumbai Power Outage: Union Power Minister RK Singh Says 1900 MW Out Of 2000 MW Restored

After the financial capital of the country witnessed a massive power outage on Monday, Union Power Minister RK Singh has iterated that about 1,900 MW out of the 2,000 MW power that went off has been restored in Mumbai.

"The power supply (in Mumbai) has been restored substantially. Out of the 2000 MW which went off, about 1,900 MW has been restored and the rest will be restored soon. The national grid is fine. The problem happened in some parts of the state grid," he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting to discuss the power outage in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra CMO had informed about Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray speaking to State Power Minister Nitin Raut and BMC Commissioner IS Chahal over grid failure in Mumbai. CM Thackeray gave instructions for the restoration of power at the earliest.

"Chief Minister has given instructions for the restoration of power supply as soon as possible. He has also instructed departments like the fire brigade to remain vigilant during this time of need. The Chief Minister has also instructed the local authorities to make proper arrangements for the passengers of Mumbai local trains," as per an official statement.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray held a meeting to discuss today's power outage in the Mumbai Metropolitan Area. Minister for Energy @NitinRaut_INC , MoS Energy @prajaktdada and officials from concerned departments were present for the meeting. pic.twitter.com/3tqjoLgl0r — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) October 12, 2020

Tata Power issues statement

State Energy Minister Nitin Raut had said the reasons behind the technical snag that caused a power failure in parts of the MMR will be probed once the electricity supply is restored. Tata Power on Monday evening released a statement explaining the reasons for the power outage and expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to the customers.

The company stated that the electricity failure started at 10 am in the morning due to the tripping of MSETCL’s 400 KV transmission system at Kalwa which supplies to Mumbai and adjoining areas.

Large parts of the Mumbai reported a major power outage on Monday morning due to the power grid failure. In a tweet, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) said, The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure.

Suburban local train services, operating only for essential workers at present, were affected from 10:05 am onwards, according to sources. However, with the restoration of power, the Western Railway's Mumbai suburban section, all overhead equipment (OHE) were charged at 12.20 pm and Western Railway's suburban train services were restored, according to Sumit Thakur, CPRO, Western Railways.

Multiple operators, including the state-run BEST, Adani Electricity and Tata Power supply power to the city. A Power Grid Failure usually occurs when the frequency reaches its minimum or maximum level and there is a risk of failure of transmission lines. Thus, a breakdown of transmission lines due to over or under frequency can lead to grid failure.

