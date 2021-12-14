MSMEs On Its Way To Make India Trillion-dollar Digital Economy: Union Min Piyush Goyal

Calling for partnership among countries towards achieving sustainable growth, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said that India has emerged as a trusted partner for the world and will further leverage global partnerships for collective solutions to global issues. Goyal who was speaking at the inaugural session of the CII Partnership Summit 2021 further added that India's 65 million MSMEs are also moving forward towards becoming a trillion-dollar digital economy as the country is on its way to embracing digitisation.

The Summit which was based on the theme of "Partnering for Building a New World: Growth, Competitiveness, Sustainability, Technology" was addressed by the Union Minister through video conferencing.

Speaking on India's business growing towards adoption of technology including 5G, AI, and the Internet of Things, he said that the country is all set to achieve manufacturing excellence as India's economic performance has been robust and the economic indicators continue to go on an upward trajectory.

India has emerged as the 'World's Trusted Partner': Goyal

Speaking on the initiatives and the development brought under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that its partnerships with citizens, communities as well as other countries will help India to get to its goal. Further calling India 'World's Trusted Partner', Goyal said even at the peak of the pandemic, India had met all its international service commitments despite lockdown.

He also assured that India will continue supplying COVID-19 vaccines to other countries and plans to manufacture 5 billion doses next year. "In addition to protecting its own population the country has also provided medical supplies and equipment to more than 150 countries across the globe he added.

Image: PTI