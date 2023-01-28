Mughal Gardens Now Amrit Udyan: Why Was Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Iconic Garden Renamed

Mughal Gardens, the soul of the presidential palace, was renamed to 'Amrit Udyan' on Saturday by the central government in line with the theme of 'Amrit Mahotsav' marking 75 years of India's Independence. Designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens, Mughal Gardens (now Amrit Udyan) is known as the 'first garden of the Republic of India'.

The Amrit Udyan will be inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday, January 29, and will be open to the general public for two months from January 31 to March 26.

Confirming the name change, the deputy press secretary to President Droupadi Murmu, Navika Gupta, said, "On the occasion of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the President of India has given a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens as Amrit Udyan."

The press secretary to the President, Ajay Singh further informed that the collective identity of all the gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan will now be 'Amrit Udyan', instead of descriptive identities to the gardens.

BJP explains the name change

Explaining the name change of Mughal Gardens, BJP leaders expressed their satisfaction with the move and hailed the central government for its move to erase the symbol of our colonial past. Welcoming the government’s move, the saffron party leaders said that the name change of the Mughal Gardens to Amrit Udhyan will help our country move forward from the era of colonialism.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga said, “It’s a highly commendable move taken by the central government. For the last 70 years we have been using the names of Babar, Aurangzeb for our roads, who looted our country and killed Sikh Gurus.”

Accusing the Congress government of carrying forward the Mughal legacy, BJP leader RP Singh said, “Keeping their loyalties safe for Mughals, the Congress government never changed the names of buildings or structures representing the Mugal or British era. The name of Mughal Gardens to Amrit Udyan is a welcoming step taken by the central government.”

Lauding the move of the government, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa told Republic, “It is a commendable step taken by the Indian government as we are observing the 75 years of our independence. What was the meaning of Mughal Gardens? It simply meant that we want to preserve the symbols of our slavery.”

“The name change should have occurred before only. It was very saddening that we use to name our roads and buildings after Akbar and Aurangzeb, but now things are changing. I am very happy that the Union government is working on it and is renaming the structures named after those who ruled our ancestors,” Sirsa added.

Appreciating the government over the name change, BJP leader Hans Rajhans said, “It’s a very good name, Amrit. Why should we want to keep the names of our monuments on those who just harmed us and our culture? It’s good that we are erasing the colonial past.”

Indianisation of colonial symbols

Rajpath renamed to 'Kartavya Path’: In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government in September 2022 decided to rename Rajpath and Central Vista lawns in Delhi as “Kartavya Path”. The move came following PM Modi's Independence Day speech in which he stressed the rejection of the “colonial mindset”.

Hologram tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: In efforts to pay tribute to one of India's biggest freedom fighters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate in New Delhi. The development took place on the occasion of Netaji’s 125th birth anniversary. Notably, the statue of Imperial Monarch King George V stood there till 1968, nearly 21 years after Independence from British rule.

Allahabad to Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad was renamed to Prayagraj in October 2018 after the state Cabinet passed a resolution regarding the name change. The city was known as Prayag before the 16th century, however, its name was changed by Mughal emperor Akbar who built a fort near the flow of Ganga and Yamuna and named it 'Ilahabad'.