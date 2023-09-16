Last Updated:

Mukti Diwas Celebrations: Home Minister Amit Shah To Attend Celebrations In Telangana

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take part in the Mukti Diwas festivities in Hyderabad on September 16th, Sunday

General News
 
Eashaan Dhillon
On Sunday, September 16th, Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, will take part in the Mukti Diwas festivities in Hyderabad

 Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take part in the Mukti Diwas festivities in Hyderabad, Telangana on Sunday, September 16th. Hyderabad, a princely state, joined the Indian Union on September 17, 1948. Since then, this day has been observed as "Mukti Diwas".

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, will honour the valiant warriors who fought against the Razakars and the Nizam's army to raise the national park and unite the state of Hyderabad with the Indian Union. During the parade ground ceremony, he raised the flag of the country. The BJP has been working for almost 20 years to make "Mukti Diwas" an official holiday, while the TRS government celebrates this day as National Unity Day.

The Telangana Assembly elections are slated for the year's end. The state will see a three-way fight between the BJP, the in-power TRS, and the Congress. Before the nation has its 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led NDA and the INDIA alliance will be put to the test in the Telangana election. 

First Published:
