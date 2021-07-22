Mulakkal Rape Case: Kerala HC Dismisses Sister Lucy's Plea Of Police Protection At Convent

The Kerala High Court on July 22 dismissed the petition filed by Sister Lucy Kalappura seeking police protection to continue her stay at Franciscan Clarist Convent at Karakkamala in Wayanad District. Earlier, she was expelled from Franciscan Clarist Congregation in 2019 following her protest against the rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal. The police protection was siphoned by the court but only if she stayed outside the Convent premises.

Previously the Kerala HC on July 14 had ordered Sister Lucy to vacate from the Franciscan Clarist Convent stating it would provide protection to her only outside the Convent premises. During the hearing before the Kerala HC, Sister pleaded with the court to not compel her to leave the Convent since she had been a nun there for decades. However, the Kerala HC had stated that 'protection to life' could be granted to Sister Lucy whenever she chose to stay but outside the Convent.

The HC also clarified that it could not direct her to go out of the convent. Kerala HC directed the Munsiff court at Mananthavady to consider the plea filed by Sister Lucy Kalappura regarding her right to stay in the Convent within three weeks.

Sister Lucy on leaving Convent premises

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Sister Lucy had slammed the Kerala HC for ordering her to move out of the Convent to avail police protection. She had outrightly denied any possibility of her moving out of the Convent premises and terminate her nunhood or affiliation to Franciscan Clarist Congregation.

"He (judge) is simply saying that my petition is to get police protection, but repeatedly he says that if you are out we will give whole protection but if you are staying at the convent we cannot order protection. I don't get why because I need the protection in the Convent, I am a nun and nobody can oust me from the Convent and throw me out of my religious life and nunhood," Sister Lucy stated.

What is the Kerala nun rape case?

Franco Mulakkal, ex-bishop of Jalandhar parish, is accused of raping and forcing unnatural sex on a nun multiple times between the years 2014-2016 at the Kuruvilangadu convent in Kottayam. As the complainant came forward, nuns of the congregation came out in support of the victim and sought CM Pinarayi Vijayan's intervention. After being arrested by the Kerala police, he was later released by the Kerala HC on unconditional bail in October 2018 only to be extended later.

Another nun has now come forward alleging that Franco Mulakkal was allegedly sending her lascivious texts. He allegedly called her to a room and misbehaved with her. Notably, the nun is the 14th witness in the rape case.

Kerala Police filed a chargesheet against Franco Mulakkal under various sections ranging from punishment for wrongful confinement, sexual intercourse by a person in authority to Carnal Intercourse against the order of nature. Under the charges he was deemed to get life imprisonment or imprisonment of not less than 10 years if he was proven guilty.

Four nuns - Sister Anupama along with Sister Alfie, Sister Josephine, Sister Ancitta and Sister Nina Rose - who protested against the rape accused, had alleged church authorities' coercion to transfer them to dilute the accusations and alleged criminal offences. Meanwhile, the victim wrote to the court about harassment and force from Mulakkal's aides to withdraw her case. The Supreme Court has rejected Mulakkal's review plea stating that he would stand trial in the case.