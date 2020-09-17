Census Data To Be Gathered On Registered Services, Will Adopt Multi-layered Approach: MHA

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday told the Lok Sabha that a multi-layered security approach has been adopted to ensure the safety of census data.

"Multiple layered security approaches have been adopted for the security and safety of census data. Data collection is to be done on registered devices of the enumerators appointed by the state/UT governments," the minister said in a written reply.

During the transmission, the data is encrypted in the device at servers and storage facilities. System integrator services have been hired for developing mobile apps, managing census portal and related activities, the minister said. He noted that the first phase of census operations and other related field activities have been postponed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament which started on Monday with several safety measures, will conclude on October 1. Proceedings are being held in Rajya Sabha from 9 am to 1 pm while Lok Sabha sittings are being held from 3 pm to 7 pm.

Home Minister Amit Shah on COVID-19 fight

Terming coronavirus as an unprecedented challenge, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said India is putting up a well-planned fight against the pandemic under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The BJP leader asked people to take necessary precautions until a vaccine is found.

"Coronavirus is an unprecedented challenge for us. But we are fighting against it in a well-planned manner under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the entire world has recognised our efforts," he said.

Shah, a Lok Sabha member from Gandhinagar inaugurated or performed the ground-breaking ceremony for various projects worth Rs 134 crore in the constituency via video-conferencing. Though coronavirus has slowed down the pace of ongoing developmental works in Gandhinagar, the pandemic won't be able to hold back Gujarat or India for long, said Shah, who recently recovered from coronavirus infection.

