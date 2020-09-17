Tata Projects Wins Bid For New Parliament Building; 'Triangular Plan; 1400 MPs' Seating'

Tata Projects Ltd on Wednesday won the bid for the new Parliament building at a cost of Rs 861.90 crore, beating Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T). According to officials, the new building will be constructed close to the existing one under the Central Vista redevelopment project. It is expected to be completed in 21 months from the start of construction work. However, a decision on starting the construction work has not been taken yet.

Tata Projects was the lowest bidder

"Tata Projects Limited has won the contract to build a new parliament building at a cost of Rs 861.9 crore," PTI quoted officials as saying, adding the project cost also includes maintenance works. L&T Ltd had submitted a bid of Rs 865 crore. But Tata Projects Ltd was the lowest bidder, they said.

The new building will be built as part of the Narendra Modi government’s plan to redevelop the Central Vista in New Delhi. Work on the building is likely to begin after the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament comes to an end, according to reports. The redevelopment project of Central Vista -- the nation's power corridor -- envisages a new triangular parliament building, a common central secretariat and revamping of the 3-km-long Rajpath, from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), the principal agency for creation and maintenance of all government assets, said the new building will come up at plot number 118 of the Parliament House Estate.

Spacious seating arrangements for around 1,400 MPs

"More MPs can be accommodated in the new building as the strength of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha may increase after delimitation of constituencies. It will have spacious seating arrangements for around 1,400 MPs. The building will be a reinforced cement concrete framed structure," another official said.

According to CPWD, the existing Parliament building will continue to function during the entire period of execution of the project. Once the new building is built, the existing Parliament building will be used for other purposes. Under the Central Vista redevelopment project, Prime Minister's residence and office are likely to be shifted near the South Block and vice-president's new house will be in the vicinity of the North Block.

(With PTI inputs)