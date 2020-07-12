Mumbai: 14 People Test COVID-19 Positive At Raj Bhavan, Governor Koshyari In Isolation

A total of 14 people at Maharashtra’s Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the governor in Mumbai, have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tested positive also include staff working in close proximity to the governor. Following the confirmation, Maharashtra state governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been sent into isolation. According to reports, Koshyari would not be working for a few days.

100 people tested

A total of 100 tests were conducted out of which results for 55 have come out. 14 people tested positive so far, all of whom were reported to be asymptomatic. The first reported case was that of a junior electrical engineer a few days ago after which all were tested. As per reports, most people have been hospitalised and are in stable condition now.

This comes as Amitabh Bachchan on July 11 informed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The actor made the announcement on Twitter and has been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. Later it was confirmed that his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan had also contracted the infection. Meanwhile, Big B revealed that the rest of his family and staff had undergone the tests and results were awaited. He also urged all who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.

