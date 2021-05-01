West Bengal
Tamil Nadu
Kerala
Assam
Puducherry
WEST BENGAL
EXIT POLL
Total Seats
294
EXIT POLL
2016 RESULTS
Last Updated:

Mumbai COVID Vaccinations: Don't Go To Centres Till Message Received, Says Mayor Pednekar

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said, people who have registered on CoWIN app & received a message can go to vaccination centres. No walk-in vaccination allowed.

Written By
Astha Singh
ANI/PTI

ANI/PTI


As the third phase of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive begins on Saturday, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has advised people not to visit the vaccination centres until and unless they receive a message. Those who have registered on CoWIN app and received a message can only go to vaccination centres. The Mumbai Mayor also denied walk-in vaccinations as a huge rush was witnessed outside vaccination centres on Thursday. Only 200 vaccine doses will be administered in Mumbai on Sunday for those between the 18-44 are group.

"People who have registered on CoWIN app & received a message can go to vaccination centres. Don't go to centres until and unless you receive a message. If you have registered but have not received a message, don't go to the centre," she said.

'45 to 60 years age group priority': Mumbai Mayor 

"Priority will be given to people between 45 to 60 years of age coming in for their second dose. Vaccines will be given to people b/w 18 to 44 years of age only after they have registered & received a message. Vaccine centres will function as and when we receive vaccines: Mumbai Mayor".

Mumbai Mayor Pednekar requested people to wear a double mask and also asked not to step out of their houses unnecessarily.

Beneficiaries sent back from Centre

On Saturday, Mumbai Police has sent back some beneficiaries from BKC jumbo COVID-19 vaccination centre due to an acute shortage of vaccine doses. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stated the vaccination in the state will only take place at five dedicated COVID centres that too only for the people with confirmed appointments. The vaccination will take place between 1 pm to 6 pm.

READ | Gujarat: At least 18 COVID patients die in hospital fire; CM announces Rs 4 lakh as relief

Phase-3 Vaccine Drive in 6 States 

The liberalized third phase of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive begins on Saturday, May 1. Under this phase, all adults will be able to get vaccinated against the virus. Prior to this, only those above 45 years, frontline and healthcare workers were eligible to register for vaccination. However, due to a shortage of doses, the majority of the states have deferred launching the third phase of the drive and said that the 18 to 44 age group will be inoculated after they procure sufficient vaccines. Only six states will be able to roll out the vaccine drive for the younger age group from Saturday.

READ | COVID: Phase-3 vaccine drive to begin in 6 states on May 1; others defer due to 'shortage'
  • Maharashtra,
  • Rajasthan,
  • Uttar Pradesh,
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Odisha

COVID Cases in India

As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases, 3523 deaths and 2,99,988 discharges. In the last 24 hours:

READ | PM Modi wishes Maharashtra, Gujarat success in fight against COVID on statehood day
  • Total cases: 1,91,64,969
  • Total recoveries: 1,56,84,406
  • Death toll: 2,11,853
  • Active cases: 32,68,710
  • Total vaccination: 15,49,89,635

(Image Credits: ANI/PTI)

READ | COVID-19: India records highest-ever 4,01,993 new cases, 3,523 deaths
READ | Kolkata hospital defers vaccine drive over 'shortage'; govt says 'write to manufacturers'

Tune in for the trends, results and analysis of the elections to five assemblies - West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry - all day on May 2 with Arnab Goswami and team, streaming LIVE on Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND