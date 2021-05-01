Mumbai COVID Vaccinations: Don't Go To Centres Till Message Received, Says Mayor Pednekar

As the third phase of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive begins on Saturday, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has advised people not to visit the vaccination centres until and unless they receive a message. Those who have registered on CoWIN app and received a message can only go to vaccination centres. The Mumbai Mayor also denied walk-in vaccinations as a huge rush was witnessed outside vaccination centres on Thursday. Only 200 vaccine doses will be administered in Mumbai on Sunday for those between the 18-44 are group.

"People who have registered on CoWIN app & received a message can go to vaccination centres. Don't go to centres until and unless you receive a message. If you have registered but have not received a message, don't go to the centre," she said.

'45 to 60 years age group priority': Mumbai Mayor

"Priority will be given to people between 45 to 60 years of age coming in for their second dose. Vaccines will be given to people b/w 18 to 44 years of age only after they have registered & received a message. Vaccine centres will function as and when we receive vaccines: Mumbai Mayor".

Mumbai Mayor Pednekar requested people to wear a double mask and also asked not to step out of their houses unnecessarily.

I request everyone with folded hands to wear a mask, that too double masks. People are requested to not step out of their houses unnecessarily: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/zyjTAPew6x — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2021

Beneficiaries sent back from Centre

On Saturday, Mumbai Police has sent back some beneficiaries from BKC jumbo COVID-19 vaccination centre due to an acute shortage of vaccine doses. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stated the vaccination in the state will only take place at five dedicated COVID centres that too only for the people with confirmed appointments. The vaccination will take place between 1 pm to 6 pm.

Mumbai: Police sends back some beneficiaries from BKC jumbo #COVID19 vaccination centre.



A beneficiary Ishita says, "Nobody has come here yet. We're being told we won't get vaccines."



Another beneficiary Akshat says, "I was given a timing for afternoon but I reached early." pic.twitter.com/7p9OaCNIYO — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2021

Phase-3 Vaccine Drive in 6 States

The liberalized third phase of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive begins on Saturday, May 1. Under this phase, all adults will be able to get vaccinated against the virus. Prior to this, only those above 45 years, frontline and healthcare workers were eligible to register for vaccination. However, due to a shortage of doses, the majority of the states have deferred launching the third phase of the drive and said that the 18 to 44 age group will be inoculated after they procure sufficient vaccines. Only six states will be able to roll out the vaccine drive for the younger age group from Saturday.

Maharashtra,

Rajasthan,

Uttar Pradesh,

Chhattisgarh

Odisha

COVID Cases in India

As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases, 3523 deaths and 2,99,988 discharges. In the last 24 hours:

Total cases: 1,91,64,969

Total recoveries: 1,56,84,406

Death toll: 2,11,853

Active cases: 32,68,710

Total vaccination: 15,49,89,635

(Image Credits: ANI/PTI)