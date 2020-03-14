The Debate
Mumbai Girl's Inspiring Story Of Teaching Lesson To Sexual Harasser Draws Applause

General News

An inspiring story of a Mumbai girl who taught a lesson to a sexual harasser and handled the situation courageously is winning the applause from the netizens.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mumbai

An inspiring story of a Mumbai girl who taught a lesson to a sexual harasser and handled the situation courageously is winning the applause from the netizens. According to a Facebook post of Humans of Bombay, the girl, who is said to be minor, recalled the sexual harassment incident at Goregaon station when she got off a train and was headed towards the bridge.

“I’d just gotten off the train at Goregaon and was headed to the bridge when I felt a hand grab my butt. I’ve travelled in trains for most of my life, so I knew that it wasn’t by mistake,” the girl said.

The girl was able to catch the harasser’s hand immediately due to her quick reflexes as a softball player since childhood. She was a little intimidated and scared because of the man’s huge built and called for help but no one came forward. She decided to push him towards the railway police station where the authorities told her that the man has been caught twice before but no one filed an FIR due to the lengthy procedure.

Read: Mumbai-Alibaug Ferry Boat Sinks Off Mandwa Jetty; All Passengers Rescued

'Proud of you'

The police urged the girl to not let him go and suggested to file an FIR. The assurance from police eliminated her fear and called her mother to meet her at Borivali. The man finally confessed of his crime after officers saw the CCTV footage and interrogated him for hours. The police took the girl’s statement and the man was jailed on the same night.

On her way back home, the girl’s mother told her, “I’m so proud of how brave you’ve been.”

A few days later, the man’s daughter called the girl’s mother to withdraw the complaint and let him go for the family’s’ sake. But she replied, “It’s for your sake that I cannot let him go; he’ll learn his lesson only this way.” 

Read: Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Provides Hand Sanitisers To Devotees Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Social media applauded the mother-daughter duo for the firm stand on the issue. “Your mother is an inspiring lady who has brought up such a brave and empowered daughter! Courageous girls like you will change this world for a better place for all other voiceless women!” commented a Facebook user.

Read: Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Postpones All Domestic Games Amid COVID-19 Fear

Read: Coronavirus: Mumbai Railway Museum Closed For Public Viewing

First Published:
COMMENT
