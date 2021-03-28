Mumbai: Huge Crowd Witnessed In Dadar Vegetable Market Amid Rising COVI-19 Cases

Quick links:
Ahead of the night curfew by Maharashtra government which is to be imposed from tonight, the Dadar vegetable market in Mumbai witnessed a huge crowd of people without any social distancing. It is important to note here that the country is observing the festival of Holi tonight and tomorrow with COVID precautions. The incident comes amid a huge surge in COVID cases in the entire state.
On Saturday, the Maharashtra government issued strict guidelines under its 'Mission Begin Again' directive, enforcing a curfew from 8 PM to 7 AM throughout the state till April 15. Under the new guidelines, all public places, Cinema halls, malls, auditoriums, and restaurants will remain shut from 8 PM to 7 AM.
Eight states and UTs have a weekly positivity rate of coronavirus infection higher than the national average of 5.04 percent, with Maharashtra recording the highest rate at 22.78 percent, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.
Apart from Maharashtra, the other seven states and UTs with a higher positivity rate than the national average are Chandigarh (11.85 percent positivity rate), Punjab (8.45 percent), Goa (7.03 percent), Puducherry (6.85 percent), Chhattisgarh (6.79 percent), Madhya Pradesh (6.65 percent) and Haryana (5.41 percent).
As of Sunday, till 8 am, Maharashtra has recorded 2673461 total active confirmed cases and 54073 deaths. Maharashtra reported 35,726 new positive cases, 14,523 discharges, and 166 deaths on Saturday.
