Mumbai Police Appoints ACP-level Officer To Probe Charges Against Sameer Wankhede

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday appointed an ACP-level officer to probe the bribery allegations against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. Mumbai ACP Milind Khetle will investigate the charges against Wankhede and look into the complaints filed by independent witness Prabhakar Sail and others. As per the Mumbai Police, they have received complaints at four police stations against Wankhede. No case or FIR has been registered so far.

The development comes a two days after Prabhakar Sail met police officials at the Mumbai Crime Branch. After his visit, a meeting was held between Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil. The latter had revealed that the Maharashtra Government was mulling over taking action against Wankhede based on the charges of Sail and the forgery charges levelled by NCP Minister Nawab Malik.

"If Prabhakar has filed a complaint, then FIR can be registered on it. We are taking full information about it. Prabhakar has been given security by the Mumbai Police since yesterday," Patil had told reporters after the meeting. "I have seen the affidavit. He is afraid so he has approached the CP. I haven't met with Nawab Malik yet. I need to understand the situation and accordingly, we will take action," he added.

NCB team initiates inquiry

Meanwhile, a five-member team from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has recorded the statement of Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede in connection with the bribery allegations levelled by Prabhakar Sail. Speaking to the reporters on Wednesday, NCB DDG Gyaneshwar Singh revealed that Sameer Wankhede's statement was being recorded and all material witnesses and those named in Sail's affidavit would be questioned.

"A 5-member team came from Delhi to Mumbai today. It was formed to probe allegations in the affidavit (of Prabhakar Sail). Documents and records have been collected from the NCB office, witnesses have been called. We have started the probe, witnesses' statements will be taken," said DDG NCB Gyaneshwar Singh.

The NCB and Mumbai Police probe into Sameer Wankhede comes after independent witness in the Aryan Khan case-- Prabhakar Sail alleged that he heard Rs 18 crore deal between KP Gosavi (another witness) and one Sam D'Souza. Out of the deal, 8 crore was to be paid to Wankhede.