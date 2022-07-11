Mumbai Police Arrest Man For Giving Death Threat To Minor Girl Over Post On Udaipur Murder

Mumbai Police, with the help of Jammu and Kashmir Police, have arrested a 30-year-old man from Budgam district for allegedly threatening a 16-year-old girl over her social media post wherein she expressed her views on the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

The girl, a resident of Girgaon in south Mumbai, registered a complaint at VP Road police station in connection with the same. Acting on technical analysis and other details, a team of VP Road Police Station was sent to Srinagar, J&K and a 30-year-old man were apprehended from Budgam with help of local police on Saturday, July 9, night.

The accused was brought back to Mumbai on July 9 evening. He was produced before the Court on July 11, which remanded him to three days of police custody. "Further investigation in this matter is on," officials said.

"The girl had made some remarks over the killing of Kanhaiya Lal on her Facebook wall. After that, an unidentified person made a WhatsApp call to her and threatened to kill her for her comments in the post," the official said.

Kanhaiya Lal was murdered at his tailoring shop in Udaipur for posting a message on social media in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has so far made seven arrests, including two prime accused who had also recorded the gruesome incident on phone.

A week before that - on June 21 - a chemist, Umesh Kolhe, was murdered in Maharashtra's Amravati for the same reason, officials have said.

Image: Republic World, Shutterstock