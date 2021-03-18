Mumbai Police ATS Recover 5.065 Kg Of Narcotic Drug Mephedrone Worth ₹2.57 Cr; 1 Arrested

In the latest development, a Mumbai Police ATS unit led by Inspector Daya Nayak arrested criminal Sohail Memon and recovered 5.065 kg of narcotics drug Mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 2.53 crores. The ATS Juhu Unit led by Inspector Nayak laid a trap at Lallubhai Park in Andheri after they recieved a tip-off about Memon's visit to the spot. The ATS searched Sohail Memon upon his arrival at the spot and it led to the recovery of the narcotics drug. Sohail was arrested by the ATS and a case has been registered under Sec 8(c) r/w 22, 29 NDPS Act. PI Daya Nayak, API Dashrath Vitkar, API Sagar Kunjir, API Sachin Patil, PSI Ashok Rawool and team under direct supervision of ACP Shripad Kale were involved in this operation.

Mumbai: Mephedrone drug worth over Rs 12.50 cr seized

Earlier in February, Mumbai police had seized mephedrone drug worth over Rs 12.50 crore from the city and arrested three persons in this connection. A Dongri police team, led by Assistant Inspector Prakash Linge, had nabbed Iqbal Hussain Sayyed (38) and recovered mephedrone worth Rs 60,000 from him, he said. Based on the information given by Sayyed during his questioning, a raid was conducted at a hotel in Navi Mumbai, where one Abdul Waseem Shaikh was caught and mephedrone worth Rs 2.8 lakh was recovered, the official said.

A raid at Bangera's premises at Kalina in Santacruz gave the police a haul of 25 kilograms of mephedrone worth Rs 12.50 crore, the official added. According to him, the raid also yielded Rs 5 lakh cash and packing material, among other things. The accused trio has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and remanded in police custody till February 25, he said.