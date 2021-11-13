Mumbai Police Informs, 'Man Who Warned Of Possible Bomb Attack Of Unsound Mind'

Update: "We've verified the bomb threat info. The caller stays in Dubai with his mother & is of unsound mind. Last week, he had similarly called an officer in Gandhidham, Gujarat & gave similar info. We've spoken to his relative," said Mumbai Railway Police Commissioner Quaiser Khalid.

The Bandra Railway Police Station on Saturday received information of a possible bomb attack in Mumbai. As per the police, the caller who gave the information has been contacted. Also, the security in the city has been beefed up and all sister security agencies have been informed.

"We are inquiring into the matter. No need to panic or worry," Commissioner of Police of Railways in Mumbai Quaiser Khalid said in a tweet.