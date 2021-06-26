Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express Special Train To Operate With 'Vistadome Coach'

The Central Railways from Saturday restored Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express special train services with a 'Vistadome coach'.

According to the Chief-Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railways, the air-conditioned coach has glass panels on the roof and has large windows."Seats can rotate up to180 degrees, and the doors are button-operated," he added.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted:

A Panoramic View of the Western Ghats: Wide window panes & glass rooftops of the first ever Vistadome Coach in Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express provide passengers with a unhindered, unique and unforgettable travel experience.



Come, experience the Western Ghats as never before! pic.twitter.com/vr2coDAq7h — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 26, 2021

In the following tweet, Goyal said, "On the Mumbai-Pune rail route, the Vistadome coaches with transparent and large windows fitted in the special Deccan Express are adding to the joy of travel manifold. Travelers traveling on this scenic route are sharing their experiences. Railways are constantly striving for world-class experience for the passengers."

मुंबई-पुणे रेलमार्ग पर, विशेष डेक्कन एक्सप्रेस मे लगे पारदर्शी व बड़ी खिड़कियों वाले विस्टाडोम कोच, सफर का आनंद कई गुना बढ़ा रहे हैं।



प्राकृतिक सुंदरता वाले इस मार्ग पर सफर कर रहे यात्री अपने अनुभव साझा कर रहे हैं। यात्रियों के विश्वस्तरीय अनुभव के लिये रेलवे निरंतर प्रयासरत है। pic.twitter.com/zxj3WF4Urt — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 26, 2021

'World Class Travel Experience': Piyush Goyal

Goyal also said, "Enabling a World Class Travel Experience: A glimpse of the first trip of the fully booked Vistadome coach on the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express Special Train. Passengers can enjoy unhindered views of rivers, valleys, waterfalls while experiencing the scenic beauty of Western Ghats."

A total of six CCTV cameras have been installed in the coach for maintaining the security of the passengers. The CPRO said that passengers have booked all 44 seats of the coach for Vistadome's first trip, and the authorities are hoping to receive the same response in the future.

"Vistadome coach will offer unhindered views of valley, river, waterfalls, and much more on the Mumbai-Pune route, especially in the monsoon season," a commuter said.

“Passengers can enjoy unhindered views of rivers, valleys, waterfalls, on the Mumbai-Pune route. At present, the Vistadome coach is running from Mumbai-Madgaon on the Jan Shadabdi Special train. Now, passengers on the Mumbai-Pune route can also enjoy the scenic beauty while passing near Matheran hill (near Neral), Songir hill (near Palasdhari), Ulhas river (near Jambrung), Ulhas Valley, areas of Khandala, and Lonavala, and waterfalls, tunnels on the south-east ghat section,” said railway officials.

01007 Deccan Express special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 07 am daily with effect from 26 June and arrive Pune at 11.05 am same day.

01008 Deccan Express special will leave Pune at 03.15 pm daily with effect from 26 June and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 07.05 pm same day.

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Neral (for 01007 only), Lonavala, Talegaon, Khadki and Shivaji Nagar.

(With Agency Inputs)