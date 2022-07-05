Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert Till July 8; CM Asks Officials To Take Precautions

While the entire state of Maharashtra including major cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Raigad and Palghar among other areas continue to brace for heavy rains in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already sounded a heavy rain alert for these areas.

While an 'orange' and a 'yellow' alert have also been issued for Maharashtra during this monsoon, IMD has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas which can further trigger flooding and waterlogging, and closure of underpasses. Some of the rain-prone areas such as Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigarh, Ratnagiri, Pune Sindhudurg, Beed, Jalna, Latur, Parbhani, and many others remain under the heavy rain alert till July 8.

People have been asked to take proper precautions and avoid going near water bodies, while teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been also deployed in these areas for carrying out relief operations if required.

Amid the heavy rain alert, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde who is closely monitoring the rain situation has directed the district collectors of Raigad and Ratnagiri to take precautions in the wake of heavy rains in the areas. Taking note of the situation, the Chief Minister's office further stated that some rivers have already reached the warning level.

Mumbai rains: Commuters continue to struggle with waterlogging

Notably, as heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning continued to lash parts of the state, waterlogging has been reported in several parts including Navi Mumbai, Andheri, Panvel, etc.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Waterlogging at Khandeshwar Railway Station amid heavy rains in Navi Mumbai as commuters wade through water pic.twitter.com/jwHQfy6iSU — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022

While heavy waterlogging has been reported from the Khandeshwar railway stations in Navi Mumbai, it has been followed by a similar situation in other places as well. The entire Andheri stretch is also reeling under heavy waterlogging prompting the authorities to close down the subway.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Mumbai wakes up to severe waterlogging in the aftermath of heavy rains lashing the city.



(Visuals from Andheri Subway) pic.twitter.com/wcGjcMRdoR — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

People have taken to Twitter to share visuals from various pockets of the state as commuters struggle due to heavy downpours and waterlogging.

Image: PTI/Twitter/@MIEknath Shinde