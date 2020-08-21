Mumbai Sees 1406 New COVID Cases; City Tally Rises To 1,34,223 As Recovery Stays At 80%

Continuing in slowing growth in Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Mumbai reports 1406 new cases on Friday and 42 new deaths. The city also saw 1235 recoveries taking its cured tally to 1,08,268. Mumbai currently has 1,34,223 cases - of which 18,297 cases are active and 7553 people have died.

Mumbai is seeing a steady rise in recovery rate - standing at 80% now while its growth rise slowed to 0.78%. BMC reported that 6,88,876 samples have been tested till date with a 19.28% positivity rate. As per BMC's war room report, 134 of 912 ventilator beds were vacant, while 237 of 1431 ICU beds were vacant.

The civic body has made institutional isolation and treatment at 'COVID Care Centre 2 (CCC2)' facilities mandatory for all Covid-19 positive patients aged above 50 years irrespective of whether they have any symptoms of the infection. The modified guidelines state that the patients may choose either government or private hospitals to undergo institutional isolation. Previously, BMC allowed home isolation for asymptomatic patients below 60 years of age with no co-morbidities and those having separate toilet facilities in their homes. As per state health data 70 percent of COVID deaths in Maharashtra people who are above the age of 40 years.

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 593, while over 5572 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. The recent BMC report shows Borivali as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 51 days, while Deonar is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 127 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 89 days is higher than the national average of 22 days. Meanwhile, Maharashtra - which still tops all states in COVID cases, has seen 6,57,450 cases in the state, which includes 4,70,873 recovered cases, 1,64,562 active cases. 21,698 persons have died till date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

