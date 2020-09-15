Mumbai Sees More Recoveries Than Cases In A Day; Active COVID-19 Cases Soar To 30,879

With 1,585 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai on Tuesday, September 15, the city's COVID-19 tally surged to 1,73,534. At present, there are 30,879 active COVID-19 cases in the city. The number of recovered soared to 1,34,066 after 1717 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 49 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Tuesday, propelling Mumbai's fatality toll to 8,227. 37 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities.

9,36,574 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in various laboratories across Mumbai till September 14. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 1.28% from September 8- September 14. As of September 14, 2921 CCC2 beds out of the total capacity of 23,673 beds are occupied. The number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 8,837, 1102, and 1,732 respectively.

While there are 592 active containment zones currently, 8,763 buildings have been sealed. 16,304 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 2,419 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 54 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district dipped to 77%.

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 49,30,236 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 38,59,399 patients have recovered while 80,776 fatalities have been reported. With 79,292 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 recovery rate soared to 78.28%. At present, the recovered cases outnumber active cases by 28,69,338.

About half of the 9,90,061 active cases are concentrated in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. Addressing the press earlier in the day, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stated that there are 14 states and Union Territories in India where the total number of active cases is less than 5000. He mentioned that the country's average positivity rate is 8.4%.

While admitting that reinfection of COVID-19 is possible, ICMR Director General Dr.Balram Bhargava on Tuesday revealed that it is a very rare occurrence. To buttress his point about reinfection, he highlighted some cases of Measles. At the same time, he explained that wherever reinfection occurs, both infections are usually mild.

